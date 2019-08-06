Hanahan man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Hanahan man on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Hanahan Police Department made the arrest of Terrell Darrel Crawford, 31. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation, according to officials.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Crawford. Investigators state Crawford engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Crawford was arrested on July 30, according to the news release.

He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree