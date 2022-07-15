HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Hanahan man has reason to celebrate after raking in a big cash prize playing the South Carolina lottery in June.

The $100,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at Lowes Foods on Tanner Ford Blvd in Hanahan.

The man claimed intuition led him to stop and purchase a quick pick ticket. After the drawing, he scanned the ticket at a store and the message read “Claim at Lottery,” which meant that his prize was more than the $500 the retailer could pay out. He looked up the winning numbers and saw all five matched for the grand prize.

As for what he will do with the winnings, the man said he wants to share them with his mother.

“She’s making a list,” he laughed.

Lowes Foods in Hanahan received a $1,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.