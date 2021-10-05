Hanahan PD investigating after shooting victim found in grocery store parking lot

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department on Tuesday responded to the Lowe’s Foods on Tanner Ford Boulevard in response to a possible shooting.

According to Hanahan PD, officers arrived around 5:00 p.m. and found one person with a “non-life threatening gunshot wound.”

Lowe’s Foods staff kept shoppers inside the store while officers evaluated the scene and took the victim to a hospital.

Hanahan PD says that the shooting — which they believe to be a domestic incident — took place at another location. It is unclear how or why the victim ended up in the Lowe’s Foods parking lot.

Chief Dennis Turner says that this is the second recent shooting in the area of Tanner Plantation. He confirmed that the incidents are “isolated and tanner Plantation as a whole is a very safe community.”