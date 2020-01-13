Hanahan PD investigating Sunday night shooting on Rickett Avenue

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday evening.

According to Lieutenant Cassie Brooks with the Hanahan Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Rickett Avenue near Remount Road.

Lt. Brooks said the victim was found sitting on the front porch of a home with four gunshot wounds to the leg and neck.

We’re told a car on scene was also wrecked. Police believe the victim was shot while inside that vehicle.

Police are looking for two male suspects. There is no word on a motive or connection between the suspects and the victim at this time.