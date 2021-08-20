Hanahan PD mourns passing of retired K-9 Jasmine

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Jasmine, who passed away Friday morning from what they called a lengthy illness.

K-9 Jasmine served on Hanahan’s police force from 2013 until her retirement in 2019. Officials with the department say she “played an integral part in locating illegal narcotics and violent suspects.”

The K-9 also worked to build community relations while serving with the department. “Throughout her career and retirement, she was a valued member of our police family,” said Chief Dennis Turner.

Chief Turner thanked the Hanahan Veterinary Clinic and McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation for their care and compassion.

Hanahan PD

Hanahan PD

The North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Aviation Authority, Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with K-9 Jasmine’s final ride.

“On behalf of the City of Hanahan and the members of the Hanahan Police Department, we thank you for your service and bid you farewell. K-9 Jasmin your watch is over, rest in peace warrior,” Chief Turner said.

The department is asking for the community to keep K-9 Jasmine and her handler, Sergeant Patrick Callahan, in your prayers.