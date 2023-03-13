UPDATE: The man has been found safe. He was located in a wooded area in Tanner Plantation, police say.

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man suffering from dementia who was reported missing Monday.

Police are looking for Flournoy Walker III who was last seen at his home in Tanner Plantation, HPD said.

Walker is described to be 6’5″ in height, weighing 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes wearing a green shirt.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 843-747-5711 (Option 0) or 911.