HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Hanahan are reminding citizens to be aware of alligators as they come out of hibernation.

“We know everyone is enjoying the nice weather and warmer temperatures we are having, and we are not the only ones,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “It is that time of year when alligators are waking up from hibernation.”

Police said many alligators have been seen swimming and sunning around various ponds in the city.

“Please be careful when walking around bodies of water that are known to have alligators living in them. Alligators are quick reptiles and can also be very aggressive this time of year because they are hungry, and it is their mating season.”

Authorities recommend you do not allow children to play near these ponds and you should avoid walking your dog around them, too.

One more thing: don’t feed the gators.

“We often get complaints about people feeding or enticing alligators. This is illegal and causes an alligator to lose their fear of humans and this usually results in a fatal outcome for the alligator.”

If you have any concerns about an alligator in your neighborhood or you see someone attempting to feed or tease an alligator, you are asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 843-747-5711.