HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- Chief Dennis Turner announced Monday that he plans to retire from he Hanahan Police Department (HPD) next month.

In a letter posted to social media, Turner said he would retire on Sept. 15 after serving in law enforcement for 25 years.

“When I put on my uniform as a Hanahan Police Officer in 1998, I had no idea how much I would grow to love this city and its people,” he wrote. “During the course of my law enforcement career with the City of Hanahan, I have had some rewarding experiences and opportunities (to include my time at the FBI National Academy), and I consider myself fortunate to have worked with some amazing professionals along the way.”

Born in Charleston, Turner worked as an animal control officer and beach patrol officer for the Isle of Palms Police Department while earning a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston.

After graduating from the police academy Turner joined HPD as a uniform patrol officer in July 1998 and was eventually assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2002 in which he supervised a patrol squad before being transferred back to CID in 2007.

Turner then went on to become a Lieutenant and served as the Operations Commander for three years before being named the Chief of Police in 2015.

“Having started my career here, I believe it is only fitting that I retire my badge here, as well,” he wrote. “During my time as Chief, my goal has been to focus on community policing efforts and to invest in and support the brave men and women of this department. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”

Turner added that it has been a “privilege to serve” the City of Hanahan for more than two decades.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Hanahan, as well as City leadership, for putting your trust in me,” he wrote. “It has been a privilege to serve you.”

An interim HPD Chief has not yet been named.