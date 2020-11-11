Hanahan Police Department arrests woman for hit-and-run

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department on Wednesday made an arrest in connection to a November 5 hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

Megan Thomas is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury.

According to the Hanahan Police Department, officers responded to Yeamans Hall Road near Cardiff Street around 6:29 p.m. Thomas had struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is still in the hospital nearly a week after the incident.

Thomas is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.