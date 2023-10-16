HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A School Resource Officer with the Hanahan Police Department is working to educate students at Bowen Corner Elementary on the dangers of drugs and violence.

L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence) is a nationwide non-profit that works in the community to help students avoid drugs and violence while teaching them how to set attainable goals and manage their emotions.

Monique McCoy, a School Resource Officer (SRO) who was trained by L.E.A.D., will teach the program to 75 fourth-grade students beginning October 16.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Hanahan Police Department into our family. Since the curriculum implemented by our organization protects students from the harms of alcohol, drugs and violence and helps them to gain skills surrounding effective communication, conflict resolution and social and emotional competency, for instance, we’re thrilled that SRO McCoy will teach the L.E.A.D. program to fourth graders in Hanahan,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. “We know that she’ll do an excellent job educating the kids on the critical subject matter that our program focuses on and helping us to continue accomplishing our goal of bettering police-community relationships.”

According to a press release, L.E.A.D. provides “on the street’ and “in the classroom” to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities.

“In addition to making it easier for our police officers and the Hanahan community to rely on each other, the organization will allow the kids, teachers and staff at the school to experience a different side of law enforcement, which I feel incredibly grateful for,” said SRO McCoy.

SRO McCoy said that the interactive games in the curriculum will give students a new perspective on staying away from drugs and alcohol in a fun learning environment that they could relate to.

“Also, the students and other folks in Hanahan will get to see that in addition to being present in the school for safety purposes, we’re there for educational purposes to give the kids the best shot at maintaining safe, healthy lives throughout the rest of their school careers and beyond,” she added.

For more information about L.E.A.D, visit https://www.leadrugs.org/.