Hanahan Police Department mourns the loss of retired K9 ‘Otto’

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A retired Hanahan Police Department K9 has passed away.

Chief Dennis Turner announced the passing of K9 Otto due to an illness in a post on the department’s Facebook page on Friday.

K9 Otto served the City of Hanahan from 2014 until his retirement in 2018.

During the police dog’s career, he was involved in the apprehension of violent offenders, prison escapees, the seizure of numerous firearms and countless amounts of illegal narcotics.

“We ask that our community please keep his handler, Chuckie Carnes, and the Police Department in your prayers as we mourn the passing of K-9 Otto, said Chief Turner.