HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- The Hanahan Police Department (HPD) announced it received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to fund agency improvements in the past year.

According to officials, the police department was awarded $203,817 during the 2022-2023 budget year through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office.

Officials said approximately $78,000 was awarded through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant to modernize the department’s records management system, including the addition of “cradle points” for police cars which allows officers to submit reports remotely.

Roughly $113,625 was used to fund the presence of a school resource officer, SRO McCoy, at Bowen’s Corner Elementary School and a police vehicle for the SRO’s use, according to HPD.

According to authorities, the remaining $11,776 will be used to reimburse the police department for body armor purchased between July 2022 and December 2023.