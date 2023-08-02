HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are working to identify a man in connection with a July burglary.
Officials with the Hanahan Police Department said the burglary happened July 21 in a townhome community off Mabeline Road.
The individual, whose image was captured on a security camera, is wanted for questioning.
If you recognize the individual or have any information about the burglary, you are asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711 (option 0) or email Detective Reyna at creyna@cityofhanahan.com