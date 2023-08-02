HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are working to identify a man in connection with a July burglary.

Officials with the Hanahan Police Department said the burglary happened July 21 in a townhome community off Mabeline Road.

The individual, whose image was captured on a security camera, is wanted for questioning.

Image courtesy Hanahan PD Image courtesy Hanahan PD

If you recognize the individual or have any information about the burglary, you are asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711 (option 0) or email Detective Reyna at creyna@cityofhanahan.com