Hanahan Police responding to suspicious package on Yeamans Hall Rd.

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are responding to reports of a suspicious package on Yeamans Hall Road.

Residents in the area of the BP gas station at 1256 Yeamans Hall Road are being asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

The alert came down around 12:00 p.m. on day afternoon.

Police say if you are within a mile radius, you should move away from windows and shelter in place.

Chief Turner said they received a call about a suspicious package and the Charleston County Bomb Squad is assisting.

Photo: Elizabeth Cammer

Photo: Elizabeth Cammer

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.