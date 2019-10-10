Hanahan residents discover unwanted matter in homes during sewage pipe inspection

HANAHAN, SC (WCBD) – This week, homeowners in Berkeley County received a notice about a sewage pipe that needed a long overdue inspection.

From that inspection, some residents found that they also received a mess in their homes, coming from their bathrooms.

Dirt, dead bugs, a broken toilet valve and even waste were found in the toilets of those living on the end of Tampa Street in Hanahan.

The notice of work being done was issued on the 7th. However, residents didn’t see effects of the inspection until the next evening.

Only three homes were able to confirm to News 2 that they had experienced problems that required either cleanup or repair.

The company known as Bio-Nomics who is working on this fix believes that the issue with the pipe stems from when it was first installed.

Manangers believe that developers put this pipe into the ground without an inspection, years ago.

They also believe that the issues residents have been having is due to the sewer near in their area being too swallow.

“Usually what’s happening is we put the hose up the pipe and then we pull it slowly back by a hydraulically driven reel. Then it brings the dirt back with us. As we are going past these houses if the sewer is very shallow sometimes it sucks the water out of the commode and then when it passes that house it will splashback. It’s either the water that’s in their P-trap or the water that’s in their commode. It’s not the water out of the sewer main,” says Pete Fleetwood, the President of Bio-Nomic Services Inc.

