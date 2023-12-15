HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan is addressing concerns regarding recent delays with garbage collection.

Hanahan’s public works department typically operates four garbage trucks on weekdays to collect trash quickly and efficiently; However, many issues that contribute to delays are related to the condition of the department’s oldest truck.

City leaders say the truck requires continual maintenance for repairs. Sometimes those repairs can take days or weeks to complete.

“More than two years ago, we ordered a new garbage truck to replace this truck, but due to a nationwide shortage of garbage truck chassis, we must continue to rely on the old truck,” the city said.

Hanahan expected to receive the truck over the summer, but that delivery was pushed to the fall. Now, city leaders say they are being told it will arrive sometime in January.

“We are just as eager as you all are to receive the new truck and put these delays behind us. We thank you for your patience,” the city said.

Hanahan last reported a delay with garbage pickup on Dec 13., saying there was a safety issue with one of the trucks. They previously reported issues on Dec. 6.