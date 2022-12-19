HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A school resource officer (SRO) at Hanahan Middle School surprised a student with a new bike Monday morning.

Throughout the school year, SRO Padgett noticed one of the students at Hanahan Middle School riding a bike that was too small for him.

Recently he saw the student walking to school because his bicycle tires would no longer hold air.

The middle school student relied on his bike as his daily commute to school.

In the spirit of giving, SRO Padgett gifted the student a replacement bike that was the right size and in working condition.

Watch the full video of SRO Padgett surprising the student here.

“We are blessed to have officers like SRO Padgett who truly care for the members of our community,” Hanahan Police said on Facebook.