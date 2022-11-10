HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community.

Hanahan has held four public input sessions with another coming up next week. Based on these sessions, the city has come up with three goals for its comprehensive plan known as ‘Hanahan 2040.’

“New public recreational amenities, expanding cultural and recreational resources, and redevelopment of unutilized or underutilized land,” said Hanahan City Administrator Courtney Soler.

Despite past meetings and nailing down three goals, the city is still taking input at these meetings and online – those online comments can be submitted through the end of November.

“This is a roadmap for the city to follow to achieve the goals that the citizens have said are important and these are the same goals that are important to us,” Soler said.

You can see how the plan can have an impact by looking at its 2012 plan.

“One of the forefront topics for our 2012 plan was public parks and amenities, which the city put out a bond referendum in 2021 where we’re doing these huge park projects… working on a big park project on Williams Lane, a 53-acre park that will be finished hopefully in early to mid-2023. We’re gonna be starting another park here shortly as well.”

They believe this new plan is an opportunity to build on that.

“Our citizens’ thoughts on what they want Hanahan to be is extremely important to myself, and our counsel,” said Soler.

Hanahan’s final public input meeting for the comprehensive plan will take place at the city gym across from city hall on November 16.