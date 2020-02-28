Hanahan set to open food truck park this weekend

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are looking for a cool new place to eat in Hanahan, there is a great option!

The City of Hanahan is launching a food truck park called Yeamans Hall Canteen.

There will be at least three – sometimes four – different food trucks available on site every Monday through Saturday.

They will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner during the week and lunch and dinner on Saturdays.

Food trucks will be changed each weekday, so there will always be a variety.

Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater says the idea came from an ongoing need in the city.

“We have 27,000 residents and less than a dozen restaurants. So, we were trying to figure out a way to meet that need in addition to the fact that we had some land that we weren’t sure exactly what we wanted to do with it yet,” she said.

The park is located across from City Hall on Yeamans Hall Road. A grand opening is set for Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

There will be live music on site for the grand opening.