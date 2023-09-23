HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) –The City of Hanahan will celebrate its 50th birthday at the amphitheater on Saturday, featuring an afternoon packed with family-friendly activities and live music.

Residents are invited to gather and enjoy the myriad food trucks, local vendors, games, and activities for children during the party. Charleston’s own Lauren Hall will headline the birthday bash and will be joined by opening acts Kat Velasco and upstate musician Kyle Dills.

Hanahan has roots that date back to the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, but it was officially incorporated as a city on September 21, 1973. George C. Williams served as the city’s first mayor and Hanahan had a population of 11,408 at the time.

Its population has grown to more than 28,000 people as of the 2020 census. It features a sprawling community with four county-maintained schools, churches, shopping districts, entertainment venues – like the amphitheater – parks and amenities, and more.

“Thank you to all the leaders who have, through the years, casted vision and followed through to create the community we know and love today,” said Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater.

Saturday’s celebration at the Hanahan Amphitheater begins at 4:00 p.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.

The night will culminate with fireworks to commemorate the milestone anniversary.