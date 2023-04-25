HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan will mark its 50th birthday with the grand opening of a new 53-acre park named “The Hawks Nest,” the city has announced.

Located near Bowens Corner Elementary School, the new park features fields and courts for various sports from baseball to football, volleyball, and tennis. It also has a playground, dog park, fishing pier, and walking trails.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for the afternoon of Friday, April 28 will kick off several festivities marking the city’s 50th birthday.

“Join your neighbors and city staff/leaders … for the first of many birthday parties for our city,” the city said in an announcement.

Organizers promise a day of fun, food, friends, and fellowship during the event. The ribbon cutting will happen at 4:30 p.m., then from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to explore “all four corners of the park” with music from a live DJ, shopping with local vendors, and dinner and beverages from local food and beer trucks.

“For the kiddos, we’ll also have carnival games, jump castles, balloon animals, face painting, and a magic show,” the city said.