Hanahan to welcome Christmas season with tree lighting, traditional parade, and all-new boat parade

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan will hold several events to welcome the holiday season, including an all-new boat parade.

It all begins with a Christmas Tree Lighting and vendor market on Friday, December 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Hanahan Amphitheater.

Those attending will have the chance to meet Santa Claus, shop at the local vendor market, and enjoy performances from local school chorus groups and bands.

The tree lighting will happen at 6:00 p.m.

New this year – Hanahan’s first annual Holiday Boat Parade will take place immediately following the Christmas Tree Lighting.

The Hanahan Exchange Club, which is presenting the boat parade, said participants will meet at the John R Bettis Boat Landing at 5:00 p.m.

Spectators can watch the parade from the new boardwalk and anywhere along the shorelines in Otranto and Eagle Landing.

The Hanahan Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4th at 10:00 a.m.

It will begin at Hanahan High School and march down Murray Drive, and eventually circle back around to the high school.