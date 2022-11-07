HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle.

According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5.

During the stop, officers found the following items inside the vehicle:

135 grams of Marijuana

5.48 grams of Fentanyl

9.23 grams of Methamphetamines

14.09 grams of Cocaine

2.58 grams of Crack Cocaine

65 doses of Xanax

206 doses of Oxycodone

9 mm pistol

Malcolm Saunders was arrested and charged with False Information to Police, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine Base (Crack), Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Schedule 2 Narcotics, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Malcolm Saunders (Berkeley County Detention Center)

“The Hanahan Police Department is committed to taking illegal drugs/narcotics and firearms off of our streets to save lives,” a department Facebook post reads.

Saunders is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.