TRENTON, N.J. (WCBD)- A Hanahan, S.C. woman was sentenced in a New Jersey federal court on June 15 for stealing hundreds of thousands in federal benefits.

Martha Aguilar, 60, was sentenced to 28 months in prison for defrauding the government of more than $780,000 in Social Security and Medicare benefits. She had previously pled guilty to Social Security fraud.

According to court documents, between November 2004 and September 2016, Aguilar collected approximately $136,879 in Social Security benefits and approximately $644,605 in Medicare benefits that she was not entitled to receive.

She fraudulently reported on forms to the Social Security Administration that she was completely disabled and unable to work, but continued to work as a paralegal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

In addition, Aguilar fraudulently applied for and received temporary disability payments totaling approximately $13,622 and unemployment benefits totaling approximately $103,738 from the State of New Jersey. She failed to report approximately $488,870 in benefits and income to the SSA.

In addition to the 28-month prison term, Aguilar was sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $781,484 in restitution.