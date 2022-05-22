SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Need Sunday plans? Head out to Nexton for an afternoon of great music and delicious food.

The Town of Summerville is having its Bluegrass Brunch at Brown Family Park in Nexton.

Guests can look forward to music by Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band, tasty food from Wabi Sabi and Dean’s Meaner Wieners, and beverages from Tap Truck.

Admission is free and guests will only need to purchase food or drinks.

No outside food, drinks, coolers, or tents are allowed. Dogs are allowed on leash only.

The brunch starts at 11:30 a.m.