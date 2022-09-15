BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s next police chief is set to take command Thursday after the department’s months-long search for a new leader.

David Brabham will be sworn in and officially take the helm of Moncks Corner Police Department Thursday during a council meeting.

Brabham currently serves as a major for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and started his career in law enforcement in 1995. He began his career serving for MCPD as a patrolman and canine handler until 1998.

The Town of Moncks Corner said that Brabham will enter his new duties with over 27 years of progressive growth in law enforcement.

Through the selection process, input was gathered from the police department, citizens, and leaders to form a description of an ideal candidate to take the role.

Town leaders said the decision to select Brabham was unanimous after an interview with an advisory committee comprised of leaders from various social, institutional, and faith communities.

Brabham’s swearing-in is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Moncks Corner City Hall.