BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation on Thursday will host a public information meeting for planned improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street.

The meeting is for citizens to review and discuss with SCDOT officials about proposed safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street Road Safety Assessment (RSA).

These improvements include the installation of new signage, signals, and pedestrian crosswalk markings in addition to installing raised concrete medians in the existing left-turn lanes.

Written comments can be submitted, however, verbal commenting will not be allowed.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sangaree Middle School at 1050 Discovery Drive.

Public comments can be submitted through November 18 either on the project’s website, via a comment card during the meeting, or emailed to the project manager, Shawn Salley at SalleySE@scdot.org.

Comments can also be mailed directly to Salley at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29201.

Those who require special accommodations can contact Betty Gray at (803) 737-1395 or at GrayB@scdot.org. Project information can also be provided to those without access to the internet by contacting Joseph Winfield at (803) 737-2395 or SalleySE@scdot.org.