MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you ever thought about becoming a teacher? If you have a bachelor’s degree, there may be a program to help you quickly transition to the classroom.

The Berkeley County School District said they have some ways people who may not have a formal teaching degree can get into the classroom and start teaching.

“You may have received your bachelor’s in one area, but you may have the desire to teach – the Department of Education can kind of work with you to find a placement for you in a classroom,” said Jessica Donaldson, the district’s employment coordinator. “There are also scholarship opportunities. Every program has different requirements and fees, but there are also scholarship opportunities if you’re interested in special education through something like SC Create.”

This alternative route teaching certification is run by the South Carolina Department of Education. Some people could be teaching in the classroom by the spring or fall of next year.

But you would also work toward your teacher certification over the next three to five years while you are teaching.

“What I found in the coaches [is] that we have a lot of individuals who didn’t necessarily go through a traditional teacher route of course, but they still have a heart for teaching for being someone who positively influences our students and there’s a need for that,” said Venita Hughes, Carolina CAP District Lead Coach, BCSD.

On October 18th, a virtual session will be held to explain the program options, and then on November 1st an in-person session will be held.

