Heading out of town? Hanahan PD offering ‘Vacation Check’ service

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you planning a summer vacation? The Hanahan Police Department wants you to relax without worrying about your home.

The department offers a ‘Vacation Check’ for citizens who leave town for work or vacation.

If you are heading out of town, you can sign up for the complimentary service and an officer with the Hanahan Police Department will ride by during their shift (call volume permitting) to check on the home.

Officers say the service does not guarantee a burglary or other crime won’t take place, but they said it does help in deterring crime and gives the resident peace of mind about the safety of their home.

If you are going out of town and want to sign up for a vacation check, please visit the city’s website at www.cityofhanahan.com to sign up.