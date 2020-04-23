Heartland nursing home update: A detailed look at the COVID-19 case count

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Since the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its report detailing COVID-19 cases in nursing homes around the state, Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan has been the center of attention. On April 21, DHEC reported 57 cases at the facility based on data collected since April 3.

We reached out to the facility’s parent company, Manor Care, to try and gain a more clear understanding of the patient vs staff infection rate.

Julie Beckert, a spokeswoman for the company, provided us with recently updated numbers from their clinical team, as of 9:15 p.m. on April 22.

According to Beckert, there are currently 43 inpatient cases of COVID-19. She reported 49 COVID-19 patients total, including inpatient, those in the hospital, “and deaths that may be related to COVID-19.”

A total of 16 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, but five have recovered. There are 11 staff members currently diagnosed with COVID-19.