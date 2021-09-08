Henry Brown Boulevard improvement project brings potential lane, shoulder closures, effective immediately

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of Liberty Hall Road, Highway 52, and Old Mt. Holly Road should be aware of the intermittent lane and shoulder closures due to phase two of the Henry Brown Boulevard improvement project.

Traffic control devices will be installed along Henry Brown Boulevard between Liberty Hill Road and Highway 52, and Old Mt. Holly Road between the intersection of Highway 52 and Goose Creek Fire Station No. 52.

Motorists are urged to follow directions and construction signage and to be mindful of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

Commuters should plan for delays during peak morning and afternoon hours.

Construction work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.