Henry Brown Boulevard improvement project prompts intermittent lane, shoulder closures, effective Oct. 25

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of Liberty Hall Road and Highway 52 should be aware of upcoming intermittent lane and shoulder closures due to phase two of the Henry Brown Boulevard improvement project.

The closures are scheduled from October 25th until November 7th between the intersection of Henry Brown Boulevard and Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52.

Closures will run concurrently with flagging operations in the area.

Drivers should expect delays during peak morning and afternoon hours near Mevers School of Excellence