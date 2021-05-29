High school senior doubles as volunteer firefighter at Goose Creek Rural Fire Department

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Rural Fire Department is highlighting volunteer firefighter and high school senior, Zach Carter.

Carter said that he was inspired to join the department by a friend who volunteers in another county. As soon as he started, Carter fell in love with the work.

He says one the best things about the department is the relationships he has formed, both with his fellow firefighters and with community members.

While Carter plans to remain a volunteer, he says the program is a great stepping stone for those that want to join the department as a full-time career.

