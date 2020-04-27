Highway Patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 52 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was ejected from the motorcycle after running off Highway 52 near Cypress Gardens Road just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Southern said the driver of that motorcycle was wearing a helmet, but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of that victim will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.