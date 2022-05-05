BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Coroner are looking to fill more than two dozen jobs as the jail deals with capacity issues.

The number of people who are applying to work at the detention center has dropped off in the last two years.

Randy Demory, director of the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, said they are funded to have 90-full time detention center officer positions and more than 10 civilian positions. “Right now, we’re down to 30 of those 90 positions. We’re down 1/3 of our staff,” he said.

Demory said they are only getting 35% of the applications they used to get in 2019. But it comes as the number of inmates is above capacity.

“This morning we had 375 inmates. Our rating capacity is 291 so about what, 83 or 84 inmates over capacity this morning,” he explained.

That creates opportunities if you need a job. The job, which is through the county, comes with great benefits, according to Demory.

“We are also part of the police retirement system that is sponsored by the state,” he said.

Those interested in applying can click here.