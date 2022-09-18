NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September 18 marks the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force, however, Joint Base Charleston’s history begins before that.

Joint Base Charleston intertwines the Naval Weapons Station Charleston and Charleston Air Force Base.

The Charleston Air Force Base was created in 1942 when the War Department signed a lease with the City of Charleston.

The agreement was signed five years prior to the birth of the U.S. Air Force.

Since its establishment, the base has served as an air depot training station, prepared pilots in WWII, and ran as a civilian airport.

According to Joint Base Charleston, the Charleston Air Force Base once used German prisoners for manual labor on the base.

Charleston Municipal Airport (Photo: JB Charleston)

German Prisoner’s of War working in Charleston Army Airfield. (Photo: JB Charleston)

(Photo: JB Charleston)

In October 2021, the Naval Weapons Station Charleston and Charleston Air Force Base joined as one to create Joint Base Charleston.

This combined the elements of the Air Force and Navy with the purpose to save on funds and increase efficiency.

Joint Base Charleston celebrated the Air Force’s milestone anniversary with a social on September 10.

Happy 75th birthday to the United States Air Force!