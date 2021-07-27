Home Telecom expanding broadband in rural Berkeley County

Barlow Mitchell sits outside the Lee County Public Library while using the public WIFI, in Beattyville, Ky., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. As in other places, parents and officials are concerned about the virus, but dramatically limited internet access in many rural places also means kids could fall seriously behind if the pandemic keeps them home again. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Telecom on Tuesday announced that it has won a $2 million state grant to expand broadband access in rural Berkeley County.

The project will install an additional 100 miles of fiber, bringing services to roughly 2,000 residents in Pineville, Jamestown, and the Huger area.

It is expected to cost $4 million total, and the funds from the grant will be added to the $2 million already invested by Home Telecom. The state funds are expected to fast-track the expansion.

William S. Helmly, the CEO of Home Telecom, said that once complete, the project will “have a huge impact on those communities in rural Berkeley County.” Home Telecom believes that “today’s need for quality internet connectivity in today’s highly communicative world” is comparable to “people in rural America getting access to electrical power in the 1930’s.”