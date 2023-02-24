BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Home Telecom customers may be experiencing connectivity issues following an outage earlier this week.

The telecommunication company, headquartered in Moncks Corner, experienced an outage impacting several areas on Wednesday night. But the company said it restored service shortly before 3:00 a.m. the following morning.

But the company has since seen slow and intermittent internet connectivity. “Our technicians are working diligently to troubleshoot and repair. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the company wrote in an update on its Facebook page.

While the company did not provide a reason for the outage, Home Telecom said customers may see longer wait times when reaching out to support because of the ongoing issues.

News 2 reached out to Home Telecom for more information about the outage and an estimated restoration time Friday morning. We are waiting to hear back.