BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Telecom is working to fix a service outage on Saturday after damage caused by a crash the night before.

According to Home Telecom, crews have been working through the night to restore equipment and connections that were destroyed.

The outage is affecting residents in the areas of Old Hwy 52, Pimlico, Spring Grove, Strawberry, and Cypress Gardens Rd.

Officials say services will gradually begin coming back as more connections are restored and residents are expected to have full service by 2 p.m.