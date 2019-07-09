Home Telecom Partners with BCSD to Roll Out Free Internet to K-12 Student Households in Cross Schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – This summer, Home Telecom will be making some house visits to help better education to students within the Berkeley County School District

From now until August, eligible households that have Home Telecom services will be receiving an upgrade.

These services will be provided to kindergarten up to 12th grade students attending Cross Elementary or Cross High School.

Since 2017, the award winning Lowcountry technological provider has collected a certain amount of capital to help provide higher speed internet to the Cross community.

According to Home Telecom “Currently only 60% of homes with school aged children have internet service.”

As part of a partnership with BCSD, greatly discounted high speed internet with be provided to over 300 homes belonging to cross school students.

Residents who are eligible for this upgrade may also receive high speed internet high than 10 megabits per second if desired.