BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) SWAT team on Monday responded to what was described as a domestic disturbance at a home in Sangaree.

Deputies located a homemade pipe bomb at the home, which was in the area of Sangaree Parkway and Longstreet Street.

Via BCSD

BCSO requested assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Charleston County Bomb Squad.

One person was arrested.

The area remained closed as of 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.