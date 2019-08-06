Homeowners frustrated over recent car break-ins in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A man living in Goose Creek is frustrated over thieves who continue opening car doors in the middle of the night, stealing things left inside.

Several cars here in the Crowfield community have been targeted. Law enforcement officials say they see more of these break-ins, which are oftentimes just unlocked vehicles, during the summer months when school is out.

“We have gangs of kids going to the neighborhoods, walking by car doors, looking for open cars, and then taking possessions out of the vehicles,” said Jamie Corson who lives in Crowfield.

You can see numerous security videos online of people walking around at night looking inside other people’s cars.

A few years ago, Corson said he and his neighbors were victims. As it has happened more recently, Corson has decided to increase his own security.

“Exterior cameras that I have to put up basically has a light that goes off and then I can play off a siren if I want to,” he said. “It’s very expensive. Never thought it would be needed, but in today’s time and age it’s very necessary.”

The bottom line: Don’t leave valuables in the car and lock your doors.