BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Summertime in the Lowcountry can often lead to increased levels of bacteria in shallow freshwater areas, like beaches.

A News 2 viewer reached out to us saying he was on his boat last week and tried to stop by Short Stay and then Bonneau Beach to take a swim, but he was told bacteria levels were higher than normal and was not allowed to swim.

An official from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said warmer temperatures can also warm up shallow areas of fresh water, which can cause bacteria and allergy blooms to occur.

While there weren’t too many people at Bonneau Beach on Friday, those we spoke with said they were not too concerned about recently elevated bacterial levels at some of these beaches.

“I mean, I’ve heard about it … I don’t really know too much on it,” said one person enjoying the sun at Bonneau Beach. “The water is super warm, I guess with the weather- with it raining and everything, it’s definitely possible. But it hasn’t stopped us.”

The only swimming area in the tri-county currently on the swimming warning section of DHEC’s website is Jeremy Creek in Charleston County.

“It’s raised some concern for me. My kids are little and they’re immune stuff is probably not right up there for them yet … but I think they’ll be fine. They play out in the water all the time,” said another enjoying the beach.

As we learn more about elevated bacteria levels in Lowcountry beaches, we will let you know.