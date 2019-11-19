How the Goose Creek Police Department is working to help citizens through overdose emergencies

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – What is the Goose Creek Police Department doing to stop so many opioid overdoses? Earlier this month, we looked at the opioid epidemic and how hundreds of people are dying right here in the Lowcountry.

The City of Goose Creek Police Department has put together a class designed to help you prevent an opioid overdose.

A few months ago, Solicitor Wilson approached me and had the idea of offering Narcan training to the general public,” said Police Chief L.J. Roscoe.

There have been a number of classes on Narcan at local police departments but most of those were to train first responders.

What is Narcan? It’s a medication, typically a nasal spray, that can help in an emergency. It is given to someone as they start to overdose and can save lives.

“When they complete the training they will leave with a Narcan kit themselves that they will be able to use in the event that they come across a family member or friend or somebody in the general public that they assume is going through an overdose and they’ll be able to utilize that to save their life.” Chief LJ Roscoe / Goose Creek Police Department

That first class begins in two weeks, but it is already booked. This class is extremely popular; all 50 seats were taken in 24 hours.

The chief said the department is going to take a list of up to 200 more people who would like to go through the class, and they plan to hold additional classes in the near future.