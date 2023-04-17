GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Tax Day can be a little stressful, but one company wants to help you chill out with some free shaved ice.

Kona Ice will again host its national “Chill Out” day on Tuesday to help relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal tax deadline.

A Kona Ice truck will be parked at Central Creek Park (147 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek) from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. handing out delicious cups of shaved ice while offering tropical tunes and flower leis.

“National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces,” organizers said.

Click here to learn more about Chill Out Day.