How you can help the City of Goose Creek celebrate 60 years

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is celebrating its 60th birthday this year and they want you to join the celebration.

According to the city’s website, Goose Creek came into existence in 1961; in March of that year, just under 500 citizens voted in a municipal incorporation election to create a new municipality.

Goose Creek’s first mayor, Hilton Waring Bunch, gaveled the town’s first gavel meeting just three weeks later. Fast forward ten years and the municipality began referring to itself as the City of Goose Creek in 1971.

The city is looking back at its 60-year success story and they are calling on citizens – past and present – to share their photos of the city (businesses, events, etc.) from over the years.

You can share them on social media or by emailing: fjohnson@cityofgoosecreek.com

City leaders will celebrate the 60th birthday by reflecting on history and the important men and women who made Goose Creek what it is today.

LEARN MORE: https://www.cityofgoosecreek.com/city-goose-creek-1961-2021

They are also planning a celebration, but details have not yet been announced.