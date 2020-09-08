Huger community finding ‘new hope’ after church destroyed in fire

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Fire crews are still investigating a fire that destroyed New Hope United Methodist Church on Cainhoy Road.

The Assistant Fire Chief for Bonneau Rural Fire tells us that the church is a total loss. State agents say it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire.



Photo Credit: Asst. Bonneau Rural Fire Chief: Todd Oliver

Parishioners and community members spent the day sifting through the remains. Anthony Moore, a lifelong church member, says he is still reeling from the loss.

“I woke up this morning to the news, and it just felt like death. I didn’t have words, all I had was tears. There was nothing that I could have said but ‘Lord, help us,'” says Moore.

Moore grew up in rural Huger; he says the church was a cornerstone in their tight-knit community.

“I don’t care if our shoes were on the wrong foot, we were excited to go to church. In a rural area like this, church and school was the only hot thing we could do,” he says.

Pastor Shawn Chestnut says a remarkable discovery was found within the rubble of the church; the pulpit Bible.





“It was charred some, but we could still turn through the Bible and we can still see the scripture, so that encouraged my heart. It seemed like a sign from God,” she says.

As they begin to take the next step, the name “New Hope” could not be more fitting. Moore and Chestnut say there has already been an outpouring of support from their community.

“Our hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’s blood and His righteousness. So, you know, we were out here just praying and people were stopping by in the middle of the road praying for us and with us,” says Moore.

New Hope United Methodist Church is accepting donations through the app “Givelify.”You can click here to download the app. Once downloaded, type in “New Hope United Methodist Church Huger.”