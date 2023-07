HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials say crews worked in ‘defense mode’ Tuesday responding to a house fire in Huger.

According to Cainhoy Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Highway 41 at 2:52 p.m.

Credit: Cainhoy Fire Department

Credit: East Berkeley Fire District

Credit: East Berkeley Fire District

CFD arrived to find the home fully involved in flames and worked in defense mode to extinguish the fire.

Officials were on the scene for several hours to ensure hot spots were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.