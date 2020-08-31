Huger residents encouraged to attend public meeting regarding Donmar Sand Mines expansion

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who are concerned about a proposed plan to expand a mining operation in Berkeley County will have the chance to speak out during a public meeting this week.

Donmar Sand Mines is looking to expand operations and those living in the surrounding area have been voicing their concerns about the possible environmental and community impacts of growing the mine from 5 to 30.58 acres.

Concerns include more trucks on the road which can create hazards. Residents say this can be especially dangerous when schools are letting out and there are more kids on the roads. Another concern is that the mine could possibly contaminate drinking water.

They believe the mine could reach the natural water sources where many in the area still pull their water from. It could also impact lakes where people fish for food.

A 2018 request for an exception to expand its mining operation was denied by the Berkeley County Board of Zoning and Appeals. However, Berkeley County Council later approved a settlement agreement allowing the expansion to move forward in September of last year.

The mining permit is now up for review and public comment with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A public, in-person meeting on the permit for the Donmar Sand Mine expansion will take place Tuesday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. outside the Baldwin Carson Community Outreach Center (1161 Baldwin Corner Road).

Members of the community will be given the opportunity to comment and share their concerns about the project with officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.