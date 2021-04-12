Huger residents reach settlement in Donmar Sand Mine expansion

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A settlement has been reached in the Donmar sand mine expansion in Huger.

For years, community members have been concerned about what the sand mine could mean to the area, including issues with the water supply and more trucks being on the road.

They believe the mine could reach the natural water sources where many in the area still pull their water from. It could also impact lakes where people fish for food.

A 2018 request for an exception to expand its mining operation was denied by the Berkeley County Board of Zoning and Appeals. However, Berkeley County Council later approved a settlement agreement allowing the expansion to move forward in September of last year.

The Coastal Conservation League on Monday announced Huger residents reached a settlement with Donmar Sand Mines, LLC, which allows the mine to expand while also providing community benefits like open space, a recreational park, and a plan for regular communication between the company and residents.

“Small, rural communities like Huger are being pressured to allow mining for sand that will be used to shore up land for new development and road projects,” leaders with the Coastal Conservation League said in a press release.

They say there are currently 21 active sand mining operations in Berkeley County and more than 500 across the state.